SLO County inmate found dead, hanging from bedding

September 2, 2018

A 47-year-old inmate at the San Luis Obispo County Jail was found dead Saturday from an apparent suicide, according to the sheriff’s department. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before noon, a correctional deputy found Michael Wayne Nonella of Arroyo Grande hanging in a single person cell from his bedding. Deputies performed CPR on Nonella, but were unable to resuscitate the inmate.

On July 25, Nonella was booked into the jail for violating post release supervision rules. He was scheduled to be released on Oct. 6.

“This appears to be the third attempted suicide in the SLO County Jail in the past month,” according to the sheriff’s department.

Two weeks ago, two different inmates attempted suicide.

The SLO County District Attorney’s Office is taking the lead in investigating the circumstances of Nonella’s death, with assistance from sheriff’s detectives.

Shortly after the 2017 death of Andrew Holland, an inmate who died after being strapped naked in a restraint chair for almost two days, the FBI launched a criminal investigation into a series of deaths at the county jail. The investigation is ongoing.

