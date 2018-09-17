Front Page  »  

SLO County supervisors to vote on outsourcing jail medical services

September 17, 2018

The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors may decide on Tuesday to contract out jail health care services. [Cal Coast Times]

In Aug, 2017, in the aftermath of Andrew Holland’s jailhouse death, Supervisor Debbie Arnold made a motion to direct staff to explore the possibility of contracting out mental, medical and dental care for jail inmates. The board unanimously approved the motion.

At Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, county staff will recommend that the board vote to contract out mental, medical and dental care for jail inmates. Most counties of similar size to San Luis Obispo already contract out health care for inmates, according to a staff report.

As an alternative to outsourcing, the county could revamp its existing health care services for inmates. A county staff report states contracting out the services would cost $6.3 million or less, while revamping the county’s existing program would cost $9 million.

Additionally, outsourcing health care for inmates would transfer much of the legal risk the county currently faces. SLO County has been hit with multiple costly lawsuits in recent years over jailhouse deaths.

If the county were to outsource inmate health care, 24 workers could lose their jobs. However, the county would likely offer some of those staffers work in other departments.

If the board approves the outsourcing proposal, staff will begin searching for a company with which to contract.







Rambunctious

Extreme liability….can’t blame the county but it will be interesting to see who grabs that torch…

09/17/2018 9:14 pm
CentralcoastRN

It won’t work unless they contract ALL the services…. sheriff deputies too. I do NOT believe the problem is the medical staff, but rather that the deputies are not alerting medical staff in a timely manner. Andrew Holland did not die because of a medical neglect; he died because deputies tied him to a chair for 2 straight days and cause a fatal blood clot in his leg that moved into his heart/lungs when they FINALLY moved him. So it won’t help the inmates, and if the deputies aren’t trained, the County will STILL be liable for their bad decisions. 

09/17/2018 7:33 pm
rukidding

Everyone should be entitled to reasonable health care. So for those who can’t afford the high cost of care and Obama Insurance some may choose to get arrested and have their medical needs taken care of, 3 meals and a bed to sleep in.

09/17/2018 4:28 pm
kayaknut

So will Sheriff Parkinson’s salary be decreased if he no longer has the responsibility for health care for inmates?

09/17/2018 4:19 pm
AmericaTheFree

“Additionally, outsourcing health care for inmates would transfer much of the legal risk the county currently faces.”
And that’s the only reason it’s being considered…

09/17/2018 2:09 pm
