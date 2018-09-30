SLO police officers looking for wallet thieves
September 30, 2018
San Luis Obispo police officers are looking for two people suspected of stealing the wallet of a person shopping at a store on Froom Ranch in San Luis Obispo on Sept. 19. [Cal Coast Times]
Following the wallet theft, a man and woman used the stolen credit cards to buy electronics at Apple and Best Buy.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the theft or the couple to contact police at 805-781-7312.
