Teen returns purse with $10,000 inside

September 15, 2018

A 16-year-old teen turned a black purse he found with $10,000 inside to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies said the teen makes them feel good about humanity. [Cal Coast Times]

On Wednesday, Rhami Zeini was walking home from school in the Turnpike area when he noticed a black purse in the middle of the road. Inside the purse, the teen found $10,000.

The teen spoke with his parents before taking the purse to the sheriff’s department.

Deputies returned the purse to the rightful owner who thinks she might have left her purse on the roof of her car while going for a hike. She then drove away and the purse fell into the roadway.

