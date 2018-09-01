Teenage counterfeiter passed fake bills at school

September 1, 2018

A school resource officer at Pioneer Valley High School in Santa Maria busted a 13-year-old boy on Thursday for attempting to pass a $100 counterfeit bill at the school store. [Cal Coast Times]

Officers then searched the teen’s home, where they found a large stash of counterfeit money. Police suspect the teen made the fake bills.

The bills are reported to be of poor quality. Even so, officers believe there may be some of the teen’s fake money in circulation.

Investigators forwarded the case to the district attorney’s office, but did not arrest the teen.

