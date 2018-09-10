Front Page  »  

Why is the middle class fleeing San Luis Obispo County?

September 9, 2018

OPINION by SUE RODECK

I recently read an article that the Central Coast is one of the worst places in the United States for small business owners. As a small business owner myself, I have at times assumed as much, but could it really be true?

I decided to start doing some research. I learned that not only is it true that the Central Coast is one of the worst places in the United States for small business owners, but that middle-class families are leaving San Luis Obispo County at one of the highest rates in the nation. Why is this happening?

Those leaving cited the high cost of living, lack of good-paying jobs, and shortage of affordable housing. And it’s not just our families – entire companies are leaving our area too. In order to keep a healthy economy and to encourage businesses to stay, we need to place a priority on keeping head-of-household jobs in the County.

Sue Rodeck is a 27 year resident of Templeton.







Myself

Lets see for the business there are taxes, mainly from non govt agencys, carb and our own air board here in SLO county, then the DMV has raised vehicle fees,quite a bit,fuel taxes have gone way up, so for a company that has a fleet of vehicles this is hard to work with, then the county places all kinds of taxes and fees on new housing so that becomes unaffordable, and as Paso citizen said its dammed expensive to go out and eat on date night. The citys can spend big bucks to get the toursits to come here but can’t do anything for those of us here.

Vote Up0Vote Down 
09/09/2018 8:14 pm
Paso_citizen

The outward migration of ‘middle-class’ families should be of no surprise to anyone. It is fact, for all the reasons you state, and others. My belief, based on seeing what our elected officials actually do (not say), is that SLO county has morphed into a tourist attraction for the ‘higher-than-average income” people from LA or the Bay area and elsewhere. Not touristy like Disneyland, but ‘yuppie’ tourists that have no difficulty paying $300/night for a hotel room, $200 or more for dinner, $20 or more to go wine tasting, then $35 and up for a bottle of wine. If you take the time to do a little research on Napa Valley from the late 1960’s to the mid 1990’s, I believe you will find a lot of similarities to what has taken place here in SLO county over the past 10-15 years.

What is so unfortunate is that our elected governments (city and county) see this as very good, without spending any real effort on understanding what this dependence on the tourist industry is doing to our cities and county and what the long term impacts are going to be.

There has been a lot talk about attracting businesses here that can pay the salaries that are needed for people to live here and raise a family; but nothing has really be done. In fact, as you state, businesses have left and went elsewhere.

So, the big, $64,000 question is – What, if anything, can be done to turn this around? First, and foremost, the citizens of this county must want, really want, this to turn around. And then, we must elect city and county governments that will really do something, not just talk about doing something.
And then us citizens have to hold them to the fire and make it absolutely clear that actions are the only thing that count. If all of this sounds impossible – then I can only offer the last choice – sell your house to some ‘yuppie’ that has made a lot money in the Bay area or in LA and leave Dodge. Lots of luck.

Vote Up4Vote Down 
09/09/2018 7:46 pm
doesanyoneeventhinkanymore

Soon enough it’ll just be a bunch of people with money and a million homeless. Sad to see the place I was born and raised and hoped to one day raise a family turn into an unaffordable chaotic mess.

Vote Up9Vote Down 
09/09/2018 5:52 pm
Rambunctious

The American dream has died in San Luis Obispo County, or better said was killed…

Vote Up10Vote Down 
09/09/2018 5:51 pm
tomsquawk

just move, don’t wait for something to happen (it won’t). just let the “new deplorables” have it.

Vote Up6Vote Down 
09/09/2018 5:23 pm
﻿