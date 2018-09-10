Why is the middle class fleeing San Luis Obispo County?

September 9, 2018

OPINION by SUE RODECK

I recently read an article that the Central Coast is one of the worst places in the United States for small business owners. As a small business owner myself, I have at times assumed as much, but could it really be true?

I decided to start doing some research. I learned that not only is it true that the Central Coast is one of the worst places in the United States for small business owners, but that middle-class families are leaving San Luis Obispo County at one of the highest rates in the nation. Why is this happening?

Those leaving cited the high cost of living, lack of good-paying jobs, and shortage of affordable housing. And it’s not just our families – entire companies are leaving our area too. In order to keep a healthy economy and to encourage businesses to stay, we need to place a priority on keeping head-of-household jobs in the County.

Sue Rodeck is a 27 year resident of Templeton.

