Woman dies after jumping of Atascadero overpass

September 1, 2018

The woman who jumped off a Highway 101 overpass in Atascadero on Wednesday morning died at the hospital from her injuries. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10:30 a.m., the woman parked her Ford Mustang on the overpass and jumped onto the highway. One of the first drivers passing by was a Cal Fire worker who called for help over the radio.

Paramedics transported the woman to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, where she died shortly after arrival.

An investigation into the bridge jump is ongoing. Officials have not disclosed a motive for why the woman jumped off the overpass. The woman’s identity has not been released.

Loading...