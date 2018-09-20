Woman suffers major injuries in Avila Beach crash
September 20, 2018
A driver who reportedly blew through a stop sign near Avila Beach Wednesday night suffered major injuries after getting hit by an SUV. [Cal Coast Times]
Just after 9 p.m., a woman was driving a car on San Luis Bay Drive when she drove through a stop sign, according to the CHP. The woman’s car was then broadsided by a Chevrolet Suburban.
An ambulance transported the woman to the hospital. The extent of her injuries in unclear.
Traffic slowed down on San Luis Bay Drive following the collision.
