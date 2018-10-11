Atascadero man allegedly sodomized 5-year-old boy

October 10, 2018

A convicted sex offender who lives in Atascadero allegedly sodomized a 5-year-old boy who is the son of the man’s family friends. [Tribune]

Fred Raymond Knight II, 43, is facing charges of sodomy of a victim under the age of 10, oral copulation or sexual penetration of a victim 10 years old or younger and lewd acts with a child. Knight pleaded not guilty on Tuesday in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

On Aug. 18, a couple told Atascadero officers that they left their four children in the care of Knight’s brother at an apartment while they went to a bar. When they returned to the apartment, their five-year-old son told them a man came into the bedroom in which he was sleeping, covered his mouth and touched and licked his genitals, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

The child later told an officer the attacker flipped him on his stomach and tried to penetrate him. Atascadero police arrested Knight on Aug. 23.

In 2011, Knight was convicted of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14, according to California’s Megan’s Law database. He was released from custody in 2012.

The database listed Knight as living at 5580 Traffic Way in Atascadero. The location is across the street from Traffic Way Park and the Colony Park Community Center.

Knight currently remains in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $200,000, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Loading...