Caren Ray favors developers over residents

October 15, 2018

Councilwoman Caren Ray

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

Caren Ray, candidate for mayor of Arroyo Grande, says one of her “visions” for the city is to take the uncertainty out of development; making it easier for developers to get their projects through the process.

No one likes a laborious process; but at what cost? As I see it, her ideas would discourage public participation and would cost you, the citizens, to have less say in what types of developments would be in Arroyo Grande’s future.

Ray confidently throws around terminology that sounds pretty good, but if you knew what she’s suggesting, one should be concerned. She cites “enterprise zones, pre-zoning and form based code” as solutions to the gridlock that developers might find themselves in when they come to the city for project approvals. She suggests these changes would amount to “pre-approvals upfront,” verses achieving approvals or denials on the “back end” after the public has had its say.

She describes these alternative land use principles as a way of expediting the process. In fact they would. Resulting in little, to no, public input. In some cases removing the public voice that shapes each project as it makes its way through the community development pipeline.

An enterprise zone is generally something one might see in a blighted area that is recovering from a natural disaster. This zone sometimes results in relaxed regulations and reduced taxes, special financing, or incentives that encourage businesses to rebuild in the area and hire locally. These perks would only apply to that zone. Arroyo Grande is neither blighted nor suffering from a disaster.

Pre-zoning would be applied to areas in the county that might be annexed to the city in the future. The new zoning of the land would come into effect at the same time the annexation is complete.

Arroyo Grande barely has the water resources to sustain itself, why would it consider annexing more land for new development? Maybe Ray has her eye on annexing Oceano? It has plenty of water and meets blighted criteria.

Form Based Code is a regulation, not just a guideline, adopted into city law. This type of development code provides predictable results by using physical form, rather than separation of land uses, as the principle for the code. So the developer can build a structure that meets the code, but the public no longer has much of a say in it or a way to tweak it before its built.

Calling herself a “wonk” for policy, Ray wants to “represent” the citizens of Arroyo Grande – sounds to me like she wants to do all the talking, rather than be your voice.







AGDUDE

People Of AG , You were Warned about this Woman Long ago … She is a teacher Enough said, Over and over you have been warned .. about people like this .. it all started back with Anderson… She was appointed … then Tony got voted out , You shoved Chucky Baby’s daughter in there on and on and on… Loonies come on in we will put you in office …  Sorry you Bought it paid for it .. Loved and the list goes on …  Sorry .. thats life … 

10/15/2018 7:52 pm
horse_soldier

There’s a classic example of Ray’s ‘make it easier for developers’ sitting on Courtland near Grand Ave.  High density, ‘workforce’ housing…it’s an eyesore, and Ray turned a deaf ear to nearby residents pleas for sufficient on-site parking.
Oh, and where’s the commercial project everyone is hoping will hide at least some of the housing?  Wasn’t the developer supposed to pay a fine for not building within a specific time frame? 

10/15/2018 4:05 pm
the situation

Am I the only person who notices that Caren’s husband is the architect for all the big developers in this area?

10/15/2018 1:58 pm
ajdury

“. . . sounds to me like she wants to do all the talking, rather than be your voice.”

EXACTLY!

Having watched her “performances” at the city council dais – especially when it came to public speakers before the council, there was no *listening* by her. She was all bloviation or all dismissiveness, depending on who was before her. When extremely concerned citizens tried to get the City of AG to take more action and interest in the illegal goings-on at the water treatment facility, Caren Ray not only gave the cold shoulder to those speakers (in fact, she was downright rude and condescending, emulating her mentor and hero Tony Ferrara’s footsteps), she was absolutely derisive in her opinion of the Grand Jury results on the subject.

Caren Ray is proud (her word) of her campaign support from area developers.

If only she was that proud to represent ALL of Arroyo Grande, but she’s not.

She plays to an audience of one small faction (developers and the old Tony Ferrara guard, ie Judith Bean, Jim Guthrie, et al) and you know that by the location of her signs and the financial support in her campaign coffers.

She can take her *vision* for AG back where she found it. She does not speak to, nor for, the majority of AG residents, period.

Mayor Hill – an honest person doing a thankless job for a great town, with no ulterior motive. Something Ms. Ray cannot say for herself.

10/15/2018 1:47 pm
