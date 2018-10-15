Caren Ray favors developers over residents

October 15, 2018

OPINION by JULIE TACKER

Caren Ray, candidate for mayor of Arroyo Grande, says one of her “visions” for the city is to take the uncertainty out of development; making it easier for developers to get their projects through the process.

No one likes a laborious process; but at what cost? As I see it, her ideas would discourage public participation and would cost you, the citizens, to have less say in what types of developments would be in Arroyo Grande’s future.

Ray confidently throws around terminology that sounds pretty good, but if you knew what she’s suggesting, one should be concerned. She cites “enterprise zones, pre-zoning and form based code” as solutions to the gridlock that developers might find themselves in when they come to the city for project approvals. She suggests these changes would amount to “pre-approvals upfront,” verses achieving approvals or denials on the “back end” after the public has had its say.

She describes these alternative land use principles as a way of expediting the process. In fact they would. Resulting in little, to no, public input. In some cases removing the public voice that shapes each project as it makes its way through the community development pipeline.

An enterprise zone is generally something one might see in a blighted area that is recovering from a natural disaster. This zone sometimes results in relaxed regulations and reduced taxes, special financing, or incentives that encourage businesses to rebuild in the area and hire locally. These perks would only apply to that zone. Arroyo Grande is neither blighted nor suffering from a disaster.

Pre-zoning would be applied to areas in the county that might be annexed to the city in the future. The new zoning of the land would come into effect at the same time the annexation is complete.

Arroyo Grande barely has the water resources to sustain itself, why would it consider annexing more land for new development? Maybe Ray has her eye on annexing Oceano? It has plenty of water and meets blighted criteria.

Form Based Code is a regulation, not just a guideline, adopted into city law. This type of development code provides predictable results by using physical form, rather than separation of land uses, as the principle for the code. So the developer can build a structure that meets the code, but the public no longer has much of a say in it or a way to tweak it before its built.

Calling herself a “wonk” for policy, Ray wants to “represent” the citizens of Arroyo Grande – sounds to me like she wants to do all the talking, rather than be your voice.

