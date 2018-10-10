CHP identifies motorcyclist killed Tuesday in Arroyo Grande

The CHP has identified the 49-year-old motorcyclist who died Tuesday morning after colliding with a deer on Highway 101 near El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande as Johnny Dale Trujillo of Los Osos. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 6:30 a.m., a car headed southbound in the slow lane struck the deer, causing the animal to be thrown into the fast lane where Trujillo was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle. Trujillo struck the deer and was thrown from his motorcycle.

Kathryn Sue Hoag of Arroyo Grande was unable to avoid hitting Trujillo with her Toyota Prius.

Trujillo died at the scene.

