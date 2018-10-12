Front Page  »  

Fearmongering over fracking confuses voters

October 12, 2018

OPINION by JOANIE BROWN

There is no fracking in San Luis Obispo County, and even Measure G supporters admit that the county’s geology doesn’t support fracking. What Measure G will do is shut down existing oil and gas production in San Luis Obispo County, along with the jobs, tax revenue and economic activity it supports.

Measure G would lead to the loss of 230 good-paying jobs directly related to oil and gas production in SLO County – and even more jobs in local businesses that depend on the oil and gas industry. Those jobs are vital to the people who hold them and the families that depend on them.

It’s baffling that Measure G activists are willing to sacrifice those jobs to ban something – fracking – that isn’t happening in SLO County.

Oil and gas produced here is consumed here in California – not exported abroad. Shutting down oil and gas production here will increase our dependence on imported foreign oil from countries with poor environmental and human rights regulations.

Oil and gas produced in SLO County is done so under the highest regulations in the world and provides more than 200 local jobs.

Let’s keep it local. Vote “No” on Measure G!







ShootTheMessenger

“Measure G would lead to the loss of 230 good-paying jobs”

I DON’T BELIEVE THIS FOR ONE SECOND.
SO THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY IS JUST GOING TO WALK AWAY FROM THE EXISTING INFRASTRUCTURE?
OR MAYBE THEY HAVE SUCKED THE WELLS DRY AND NEED TO DRILL NEW ONES.

“fracking – that isn’t happening in SLO County”
THE OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY WANT TO FRACK SO BAD THEY CAN TASTE IT!

AND SPEAKING OF ‘TASTING IT’; OUR GROUND WATER MIGHT END UP TASTING LIKE OIL AND GAS.

AND SPEAKING OF WATER; DOES ANYONE REALIZE THE MILLIONS UPON MILLIONS OF GALLONS FRACKING REQUIRES. A PRECIOUS RESOURCE TO BE USED IN A SEVERE DROUGHT!

“ Shutting down oil and gas production here will increase our dependence on imported foreign oil from countries with poor environmental and human rights regulations”.
USING THE HUMAN RIGHTS CARD IS A BIT OF A STRETCH DON’T YOU THINK?

“Opinion by Joanie Brown”
JUST HOW MUCH OF THE 4 $MILLION SPENT TO PUSH THIS ISSUE OPPOSING MEASURE G DOWN THE THE PUBLIC’S THROAT ARE YOU GETTING JOANIE?

AS FAR AS I’M CONCERNED YOU CAN GO ‘FRACK’ YOURSELF!

10/12/2018 4:00 pm
FrankSmith

Measure G costing current jobs is something I see tossed around a lot and with zero creditable information to go along with it. As far as any creditable sources I’ve found says if G passed it could put jobs of the future at risks… maybe. It’s hard to say though as those jobs are already at risk due to technology shifts. Even if fracking came to the area there’s really no guarantee at all there would be jobs for the current let alone future workers.

10/12/2018 2:24 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Since the current administration in Washington is dead set on fracking everything in sight, including National Parks, Monuments and Marine Sanctuaries, which would then be polluted forever, it is hardly a paranoid idea to protect ourselves from this insane assault on our natural resources for the further enrichment of the already mega-wealthy. Fracking is not safe ANYWHERE, so the idea that it would be unsuited for our county is not relevant to the argument, considering that it is unsuited anywhere. Have a look at the seismic data for Oklahoma pre and post fracking to get a clue what geological effect it would have here.

Furthermore, it is not as if there are not attempts to frack in our neighborhood. So, let’s close that conversation right now. Considering that our watersheds and ground waters are already stressed, the last thing we need are money grubbing fossil fuel moguls injecting a “proprietary” mixture of lethal toxins we are not even allowed to identify into what we have left, permanently destroying whole aquifers. This is the process, folks.

Measure G does NOT shut down current operations. So, anyone looking to spread this disinformation has an agenda not anchored in truth, most likely motivated by personal financial gain, rather than public or environmental good. This country exports massive amounts of domestically produced oil. So, why not use that instead of exporting our precious resources to another country in the first place? There is no need to “import foreign oil from countries with poor environmental and human rights regulations”. Since we are on the brink of environmental collapse as it is, perhaps the best money would be spent shifting our energy production to the myriad of alternatives that are hitting the market and keep California on the leading edge of technology for America. Other countries are surpassing us now, globally, in percentage of clean, alternative energy generation.

Fossil fuels represent a Death World of the past. I would prefer to see us engage our efforts focused on the Life Worlds of the future. While that is still possible.

VOTE YES ON MEASURE G.

10/12/2018 1:52 pm
Noodly Appendages

Your first hyperbolic sentence identifies you as an ideologue and propagandist who is willing to lie.

10/12/2018 2:33 pm
IronHub

So… just who is Joanie Brown?

10/12/2018 1:10 pm
