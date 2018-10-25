Front Page  »  

Follow the money on Measure G

October 25, 2018

Greg O’Sullivan

OPINION by GREG O’SULLIVAN

Measure G is a non-partisan issue, even though the Big Oil companies, and their in-county consultant Supervisor John Peschong’s Meridian Pacific (who has been paid $600,000 to run the no campaign, as well as Jordan Cunningham’s Senior Advisor Aaron Hanke of Sacramento has been paid $30,000, and coincidentally used to work for Meridian Pacific.) are trying to do so. This is why certain elected and appointed conservative officials are speaking against the measure. Just follow the money.

The issue is simply do we as county residents want to gamble our water quantity and quality to allow future well drilling/fracking. It shouldn’t matter if we are conservative, liberal, moderate, etc.

As a past Fire Chief and an elected official in our County, I know and understand the importance of the quality and quantity of water. Over 50 oil/gas wells have been drilled in North County and are awaiting the rising price of oil to make them profitable to develop. 481 new wells are planned in South County. Let’s not allow the oil expansion in our county that uses millions of gallons of water while contaminating and depleting our ground water.

The no campaign is using the same playbook as the cigarette companies.

Create doubt and confusion, attack and discredit the science, and disseminate false information (other words for lie.) The truth is that the measure allows current wells to utilize, including maintenance. This ensures current jobs and tax revenues are not in jeopardy.

Don’t fall for their lies. Learn the truth by reading the ordinance for yourself; go to Protect SLO.

Don’t be mislead by the millions of dollars being spent by Big Oil on slick mailings that are filled with lies. Vote Yes on Measure G.

Greg O’Sullivan retired after 12 years as the Templeton fire chief. He then spent four years as a member of the Templeton Community Services District Board.


Robert1

Oil has been in the county for over a hundred years and has provided great paying jobs. The BS about fracking is just that. The liberals would have you believe all oil is bad (except every one of them drives a car) Well managed oil production is good for the county and good for the citizens that live in the area that are employed by the industry.


10/25/2018 3:45 pm
George Bailey

Folks,


Vote NO on Measure G.


Here we see more lies by the disingenuous ‘Yes on G’ crowd, and I don’t trust a word that Greg O’Sullivan says about our local oil and gas producers.  The proponents of Measure G continually lie and deceive about their real motivation, and we need to defeat this deeply flawed measure.


NO on Measure G.


I attended the local forums on Measure G, and I was disappointed to hear the supporters lie and distort the truth.  Measure G would hurt our economy and cost valuable local jobs.  The SLO Progressives are the enemy of our working families and we should all support these young families as they seek the SLO life in our local communities.


Please vote NO on Measure G.


George Bailey

Car Owner


10/25/2018 3:26 pm
citizenkane

Thank you Greg for your words on Measure G. Unfortunately, those you mention (along with Tom Bordonaro), are part of the problem that has infected the whole country: Ignoring science and common sense, and trying to incite. The thing these 3 have in common is being members of the county Republican group. Yes on G.


10/25/2018 2:23 pm
