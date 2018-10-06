Gas leak prompts road closures in SLO

A gas leak occurred on Monterey Street near Grand Avenue in San Luis Obispo Friday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Police Chief Deanna Cantrell tweated that the leak occurred at 1895 Monterey Street. The chief instructed residents to avoid the area of Monterey and Grand Avenue.

It appears work was being done in the area, and a contractor may have struck a gas line. Authorities closed a section of Monterey Street near the gas leak.

