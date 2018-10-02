Front Page  »  

Gov. Brown signs bill, makes officer misconduct records public

October 2, 2018

Gov. Jerry Brown

Gov. Jerry Brown signed a bill on Sunday making certain police misconduct records public. This opens up officer misconduct records to attorneys, the media and members of the public in 2019. [Cal Coast Times]

Current law designates all peace officer or custodial officer personnel records as confidential and prohibits the disclosure of those records in any criminal or civil proceeding, except by discovery.

Senate Bill 1421, from Sen. Nancy Skinner, D-Berkeley, allows the public to access officer misconduct records in most cases. In certain cases where the release of records would result in an unwarranted invasion of privacy, the records can be withheld.

In addition, during active investigations, the release of records can be delayed.

“When incidents such as a police shooting occurs, the public has a right to know that there was a thorough investigation,” Skinner said in a statement. “Without access to such records, communities can’t hold our public safety agencies accountable.”







rukidding

Bad decision. Many allegations against police officer’s are false. This will open the door for every dirt bag attorney and way out liberal to clog the system and sue we the taxpayers for anything that they think is not liberal. So, do you want to be a police officer and work in an area where the people hate you and then have just been given an avenue to harass the hell out of you?

10/02/2018 5:30 pm
mkaney

First, accountability of government officials isn’t “liberal” or big-government, it’s the exact opposite. Second, the free market dictates that you don’t have to work in an area where people hate you. If you don’t like it, get a different job. It’s the exact same kind of advice you would likely give a gay person who complains about harassing jokes on the job, isn’t it? And I would actually support that advice. Third, I know that it’s way easier to have an opinion without bothering to be informed first, but it takes all of 5 minutes to read through the bill and understand that it only applies to SUSTAINED allegations, and the allegations included are very limited in scope. Essentially, the bill does nothing, because allegations of the nature described in the bill are basically limited to criminal convictions, which are already a matter of public record.

10/02/2018 8:26 pm
Paso_citizen

On this one, I support Brown 100%. All records should be public knowledge. No one is above the law – particularly the law itself.
But don’t ask me about the ‘bullet’ train that will run from nowhere to no place. On that one, Brown is 100% wrong.

10/02/2018 4:24 pm
Shocked in MB

This is going to be scary! On his way out he will be doing things he was hesitant to do when he was in office. OMG! what else can this man do to Single-handedly destroy this state as a productive state. Yes it has one of the largest economies in the world. Move it inland away from the coast and it would not even place as a 3rd world economy.

Vote Up5Vote Down 
10/02/2018 2:39 pm
kettle

Good thing you are in a legal state as that chronic is making you paranoid.
Every elected official does things differently when they are not facing reelection.
“Single-handedly destroy this state” How does “making officer misconduct records public” destroy anything other than corrupt cops reputations?
“Move it inland away ” Your fantasy is just that and also is a pointless exercise.
You are scaring yourself for no reason, perhaps change strains.

10/02/2018 3:24 pm
mkaney

Do you know what the #1 expense for nearly every municipal government in the state is? (In SLO it’s 45% of the budget). Out of control public safety salaries. I love how people complain about government overspending and taxing and then blindly support law enforcement.

10/02/2018 8:30 pm
﻿