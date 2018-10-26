Grover Beach police find dead body inside home

October 25, 2018

Grover Beach police officers are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body they found inside her home on Thursday. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before noon, officers entered the home on the 200 block of S. 9th Street to conduct a welfare check and discovered the woman’s body. Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the SLO County District Attorney’s Office are assisting Grover Beach police officers in the investigation.

Police are not releasing the victim’s name until her family has been notified.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to contact Sgt. Juan Leon at 805-473-4511 or email jleon@gbpd.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the SLO County Crime Stoppers hotline at 805-549-7867.

