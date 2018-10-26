Grover Beach police find dead body inside home
October 25, 2018
Grover Beach police officers are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body they found inside her home on Thursday. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before noon, officers entered the home on the 200 block of S. 9th Street to conduct a welfare check and discovered the woman’s body. Investigators with the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office and the SLO County District Attorney’s Office are assisting Grover Beach police officers in the investigation.
Police are not releasing the victim’s name until her family has been notified.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death to contact Sgt. Juan Leon at 805-473-4511 or email jleon@gbpd.org. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may call the SLO County Crime Stoppers hotline at 805-549-7867.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines