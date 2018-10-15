Heritage Ranch mobile home destroyed by fire
October 15, 2018
A fire completely destroyed a mobile home in Heritage Ranch early Monday morning, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly after midnight, a caller reported a fire at 2395 Little Creek Lane near Lake Nacimiento. Firefighters contained the blaze to the mobile home but could not preserve the structure.
No one was home at the time of the fire, and no one suffered injuries. The cause of the blaze is unclear.
An investigation into the fire is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines