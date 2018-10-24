Ignore fear mongering, vote Jim Hill for Arroyo Grande mayor

October 24, 2018

OPINION by LINDA DRUMMY

The Five Cities Fire Authority union has endorsed Caren Ray, Jimmy Paulding and Keith Storton in the Arroyo Grande mayor and council races.

I received a robo call that surprised me in its fear-tactic use of the phrase, “for the safety of our city,” I should vote for X, Y & Z. I know who I’m voting for and it isn’t someone who would resort to frightening citizens into voting for one candidate over another.

Mayor Jim Hill has presented thoughtful position papers on the subject of the Five City Fire Authority, recycled water and development, all important issues to our city. These thorough points of view are available on the VotersEdge.org website for all to see. I encourage my neighbors to read the material from all the candidates running in our city and note the refreshing straight-talk from our mayor, Jim Hill.

The fire authority was supposed to save our community money, today its budget has ballooned beyond expectations. Now costing Arroyo Grande nearly $1 million a year over and above original estimates, and is costing considerably more than the 2014 failed $1.1 million property tax that would have been applied to all three agencies.

Mayor Hill has my vote of confidence as the city faces these challenges.

