Man struck and killed while walking in Paso Robles, driver flees
October 11, 2018
A driver fled the scene after striking and killing a 22-year-old homeless man who was walking on Highway 101 in Paso Robles early Thursday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 5 a.m., Nathaniel J. Weatherly, 22, was attempting to walk or run across Highway 101 near 13th Street when he was struck by a vehicle driving southbound, according to the CHP.
The driver fled the scene without notifying law enforcement or emergency personnel. Responders pronounced Weatherly dead at the scene.
Weatherly had attended Paso Robles High School, according to his Facebook page. It is unclear what he was doing on the highway
Investigators are asking anyone with information about the fatal collision to call the Templeton CHP office at (805) 434-1822.
