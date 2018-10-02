Man struck, killed by train in Guadalupe

A man who was reportedly sitting on railroad tracks near Guadalupe and slowly getting up while a train was approaching was struck and killed on Monday. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 3 p.m., the man was on the railroad tracks near Pacheco and 12thstreets as a northbound Amtrak passenger train was approaching, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. The train engineer noticed the person sitting on the tracks and activated the horn and braking system.

The person reportedly stood up, but did not get out of the way in time, according to the findings of a preliminary investigation. Sheriff’s officials say preliminary indications are that the death was accidental.

An investigation into the death is ongoing. Investigators will determine the official cause and manner of death after receiving toxicology and lab results.

Authorities are withholding the victim’s identity pending the notification of relatives. Following the fatal crash, train traffic backed up in both San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties.

