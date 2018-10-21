Man’s body found on Santa Barbara County beach

Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies are investigation the death of a college-age man whose body was found on the beach in Isla Vista. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Saturday, a passerby spotted the body of a white male near the surf line east of the Camino Del Sur beach access in Isla Vista. Investigators are not releasing the name of the deceased until after they notify his next of kin.

The circumstances of man’s death are unknown at this time, though it is suspected the man died recently. There are no obvious signs of foul play, according to officials.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the death or the decedent to call 805-681-4179.

