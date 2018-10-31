Morro Bay football coach terminated over comments offensive to LGBTQ community

October 31, 2018

The Morro Bay High School football team finished the 2018 season 1-9 and win less in their league, and the squad’s head coach was fired prior to the final game last week. Yet, the firing apparently was not a result of the team’s poor season. [Cal Coast Times]

Head football coach David Kelley made comments to a student athlete that were “insensitive to the LGBTQ community,” school officials said. The comments occurred on-campus on Oct. 24, according to a letter from Principal Kyle Pruitt to Morro Bay High School parents.

Pruitt did not disclose what exactly Kelley said. Kelley reportedly made the comments inside the football locker room.

In addition to the coaching duties that he has now been relieved of, Kelley is a U.S. history teacher at Morro Bay High. He currently remains employed by the school as a teacher.

Kelley had been Morro Bay High’s head football coach since 2015. He previously served as the head football coach at San Luis Obispo High School.

