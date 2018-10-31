Front Page  »  

Morro Bay football coach terminated over comments offensive to LGBTQ community

October 31, 2018

David Kelly

The Morro Bay High School football team finished the 2018 season 1-9 and win less in their league, and the squad’s head coach was fired prior to the final game last week. Yet, the firing apparently was not a result of the team’s poor season. [Cal Coast Times]

Head football coach David Kelley made comments to a student athlete that were “insensitive to the LGBTQ community,” school officials said. The comments occurred on-campus on Oct. 24, according to a letter from Principal Kyle Pruitt to Morro Bay High School parents.

Pruitt did not disclose what exactly Kelley said. Kelley reportedly made the comments inside the football locker room.

In addition to the coaching duties that he has now been relieved of, Kelley is a U.S. history teacher at Morro Bay High. He currently remains employed by the school as a teacher.

Kelley had been Morro Bay High’s head football coach since 2015. He previously served as the head football coach at San Luis Obispo High School.


pasoparent5

The LGBTQABC folks are by far the least tolerant among us. I bet what the coach said was deemed “offensive” by only one person.


10/31/2018 5:51 pm
Rambunctious

In the old Soviet Union you had freedom of speech but you didn’t have freedom after you spoke….We in America have freedom of speech but we don’t have a job after we speak….


I don’t know about you all but that’s too damn close for me…shame on Morro Bay High….freedom of speech and of thought is paramount to a free nation and should be recognized by our educational institutions…..


10/31/2018 5:33 pm
rukidding

I would venture to say that the 9-1 had more to do with it.


10/31/2018 12:13 pm
nazbol gang

Could be. Thought crimes are an easy way to get rid of people as few people question it for fear of themselves being accused of a thought crime.


10/31/2018 1:37 pm
Jorge Estrada

Why publicly chastise this person without sharing what was said? Appears like a good old boy call, wink wink, ya we gonna git im.


10/31/2018 11:22 am
