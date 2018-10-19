Motorcyclist killed in crash in Nipomo

For the third time in a span of less than two weeks, a motorcyclist died in a crash in South County.

On Thursday evening, a motorcyclist died in a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Osage Street and Camino Caballo in Nipomo. The location is next to Nipomo Regional Park. [KSBY]

It is unclear what caused the motorcyclist to crash. The CHP has yet to release the victim’s identity or additional information about the accident.

Earlier this month, an 18-year-old Cal Poly student and a 49-year-old Los Osos man both died in motorcycle crashes on Highway 101 near El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande. The fatal crashes on Highway 101 occurred within two days of each other.

