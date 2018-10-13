Nipomo spa owner accused of running a brothel

October 13, 2018

After conducting a sting this week, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s detectives discovered a Nipomo spa is doubling as a prostitution business, according to the sheriff’s department. [Cal Coast Times]

Recently, the sheriff’s office received an anonymous tip that employees of Apple Spa on Tefft Street were providing more than just a massage to their customers. Investigators conducted an undercover operation on Wednesday and determined the businesses was selling sexual services, officials said.

At about 1 p.m. on Friday, sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at Apple Spa. Detectives did not make any arrests, but they identified the owner of the business, 67-year-old Dennis Edward Delbono of San Luis Obispo, as a suspect in the case.

Authorities also identified three Southern California women in their 50s as suspects. Sheriff’s officials are not disclosing the names of the women, but they said the three females are: a 56-year-old from Los Angeles, a 53-year-old from Loma Linda and a 55-year-old from Banning.

During the search, detectives looked for elements of human trafficking. They did not find any, but the investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office plans to file a criminal complaint with the county district attorney’s office recommending charges of prostitution, supervising or aiding in prostitution and running a house of prostitution.

