Oceano woman killed in Shell Beach crash

October 23, 2018

A 26-year-old Oceano woman was killed Monday evening in an accident on Highway 101 in Shell Beach, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 8 p.m., the Oceano woman was driving a 2003 Volkswagen Jetta southbound when she lost control of her car, drove down an embankment and into a tree. Emergency responders extricated the woman from her car, but she died before they were able to get her out.

Officers are investigating the cause of the crash, the fifth fatal accident in South County in the past two weeks.

