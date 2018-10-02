Front Page  »  

Officer accused of rape leaves Paso Robles Police Department

October 2, 2018

A Paso Robles police sergeant who is accused of sexual misconduct while on duty, including rape, recently left the department. While several sources said Sgt. Christopher McGuire resigned, city staffers refused to disclose whether he resigned or was terminated. [Cal Coast Times]

Late last year, a Paso Robles woman called 911 to report that she had been assaulted by her boyfriend. While his fellow officers left following the arrest of the victim’s boyfriend, McGuire stayed behind. McGuire is accused of then raping the victim in her garage.

On May 9, McGuire was placed on paid administrative leave while the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Department investigated the allegations of rape. He remains on leave while the district attorney’s office reviews the sheriff’s report.

For years, residents of Paso Robles have accused McGuire of abuse of power, sexual misconduct and homophobia. But because many of the alleged victims have drug or criminal histories, their reports may have been discounted.







Paso_citizen

Great! He can just leave after 5 months of paid leave and go on his merry way? If any common citizen had been accused of similar actions, our behind would have been in jail. Of course, city won’t say if he was fired or was just allowed to walk away. Are you kidding?

How long does it take for DA to do an investigation – for God’s sake this is not at the Kavanaugh level. When will he be charged, arrested, and put on trial? My money is on never.

10/02/2018 4:08 pm
Stunned

Well one way or the other its good that this bad apple is gone. The litigation is surely just being stirred up but, at least Paso’s headed in the right direction!

10/02/2018 3:29 pm
