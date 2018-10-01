Oil tanker flips on Highway 101 blocking traffic
October 1, 2018
An oil tanker overturned on Highway 1 near Orcutt Sunday night, causing the highway to be closed in the area. [Cal Coast Times]
The truck overturned at about 10 p.m. and landed on its side blocking the highway by Solomon Road slightly west of Orcutt. One minor injury occurred as a result of the crash, according the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.
Another vehicle was reportedly involved in the accident, though the details are unclear. Officials did not report any oil spilling as a result of the crash.
Authorities closed Highway 1 in both directions for several hours. Sunday’s crash occurred less than a month after an oil tanker overturned near Highway 1 on the Nipomo Mesa, prompting the evacuations of homes.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines