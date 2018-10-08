One killed, another injured in Arroyo Grande crash

October 8, 2018

One person was killed Sunday evening and another was injured when a car and motorcycle crashed on Highway 101 near El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 5 p.m., the vehicle and the motorcycle collided in the southbound lane. Emergency personnel transported one victim to an area hospital.

One lane of Highway 101 was closed and traffic was backed up for about an hour.

