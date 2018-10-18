Police recommend charge against man accused of assaulting canvasser

October 18, 2018

A Paso Robles man who has been seen by thousands of YouTube viewers chastising a political canvasser for the Justin Fareed congressional campaign could soon face a misdemeanor assault charge. [Cal Coast Times]

Late last month, Cal Poly student Isaac Schick, 21, knocked on the home of Bart Charles on Bel Air Place in Paso Robles. After Schick informed Charles he was conducting a poll for Fareed’s campaign, the Paso Robles man called Fareed a racist and fascist and began screaming and cursing, the Cal Poly student said. Schick began walking away and Charles followed.

“He yelled you’re “F-ing” creep and hit me in the back,” Schick said. “I began to run and I started recording.”

Charles continue chasing Schick, stopping only after he noticed he was being recorded.

When Schick asked Charles why he was attacking him, the Paso Robles man said, “because you’re lying.”

Schick reported the alleged assault to the Paso Robles Police Department. After conducting an investigation, Paso Robles police recommended that the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office file a misdemeanor charge of assault against Charles.

The DA’s office will review a police report and determine whether or not to prosecute the case.

