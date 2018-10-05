Poll shows Gurnee with slight lead in SLO mayoral race

October 5, 2018

By Cal Coast Times staff

The San Luis Obispo mayoral race is close, with Keith Gurnee leading incumbent Heidi Harmon by 3 percent. [Cal Coast Times]

A Cal Coast Times poll of registered voters conducted Oct. 3 shows Gurnee with 32.7 percent, followed by Harmon at 29.6 percent and Don Hedrick at 3.8 percent. Approximately a third of survey respondents, 33.8 percent, have not decided who they plan to vote for.

Cal Coast Times identified each candidate only by name, and not by any other information used to describe them that might influence voters’ choices. The margin of error for the survey was plus or minus 5 percentage points.

San Luis Obispo has 6,053 more Democrats than Republicans. Gurnee and Harmon are Democrats and Don Hedrick is a registered Republican.

