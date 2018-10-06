San Miguel CSD bookkeeper charged with embezzlement

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed felony embezzlement charges on Tuesday against a former San Miguel Community Services District bookkeeper who allegedly embezzled $38,000 in district funds. [Cal Coast Times]

Kallie Leighanne Johnson, 29, misappropriated and embezzled public funds between Feb. 1, 2015 and Nov. 30, 2015, while working as the CSD’s bookkeeper, according to the DA’s office. The alleged embezzlement was investigated by the DA’s Public Integrity Unit.

Misappropriation of funds is punishable by two to four years in state prison and disqualifies a person from holding any public office in California. Johnson is not currently in custody, according to the county jail website.

