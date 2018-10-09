Second motorcyclist killed in Arroyo Grande in two days

October 9, 2018

A motorcyclist was killed after crashing into a deer Tuesday morning in Arroyo Grande. Also in South County, a deer in the roadway led to a four-car collision. [KSBY]

The motorcyclist collided with a deer on southbound Highway 101 in Arroyo Grande near El Campo Road. The crash marked the second time a motorcyclist has died in a collision near Highway 101 and El Campo Road since Sunday.

Elsewhere on Highway 101 Tuesday morning, a four-vehicle collision occurred near Laetitia Vineyard Drive. The condition of the individuals involved in this collision is unclear.

The various collisions in South County Tuesday morning resulted in traffic backing up on Highway 101 between El Campo Road and Grand Avenue. Authorities have yet to identify the victim of the fatal crash.

