SLO police arrest pimp for allegedly trafficking 14-year-old girl

October 9, 2018

A traffic stop conducted early Friday morning resulted in officers catching a 35-year-old man who was pimping and trafficking a 14-year-old girl, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 1:40 a.m., a police officer conducted a traffic stop for vehicle code violations in the 3000 block of Broad Street. Police identified the driver as Lucion Banks, of Sacramento. A 14-year-old female from Oakland was a passenger in the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, the officer determined Banks had a suspended driver’s license, as well as a misdemeanor warrant for his arrest. Both Banks and the teen denied being related to one another, and they offered no clear story of why they were in SLO, a police department news release states.

Officers then arrested Banks for his outstanding warrant and driving with a suspended license.

Following the arrest, an investigation revealed Banks was involved with trafficking and pimping the teen. Police say items of clothing, wigs, condoms and cell phone data led detectives to believe Banks was trafficking the teen.

Officers booked Banks in San Luis Obispo County Jail on additional charges of human trafficking and pimping. He remains in custody with his bail set at $1 million.

Child Welfare Services took custody of the girl.

Loading...