Suspect attempts to abduct girl walking to school in Santa Maria

October 30, 2018

Santa Maria police are searching for a man who allegedly attempted to abduct a girl who was walking to school Monday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 9 a.m., the man was following the girl in a black truck, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. The suspect tried to grab the girl, but she fought back, and he fled in the truck.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with a medium build. The man was last seen wearing a black hat, black jacket, blue jeans and dark colored boots. The truck reportedly had a large white sticker with writing on the back window.

Investigators believe there may be other victims in the case or other attempted kidnappings that were not reported to law enforcement. Anyone who has information about the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the police department. An anonymous tip line can be reached at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2677.

