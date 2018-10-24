Thieves snatch two vehicles from Atascadero car dealer

October 23, 2018

A group of thieves stole two Ford pickup trucks from an Atascadero car lot on Saturday, according to the city’s police department. [Cal Coast Times]

The Atascadero Police Department has released surveillance footage of four suspects — three men and one woman — walking around the Guarantee Auto Group car lot at 4255 El Camino Real. The woman allegedly asked to use the restroom at the business, then grabbed vehicle keys that were not secure.

Police say the suspects left the car lot in a newer model two-door silver Honda Accord. Later in the day, after the business closed, two of the men allegedly returned and drove away in two pickups.

The stolen trucks are a 2008 Ford F-350 and a 2005 white Ford F-150. Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

