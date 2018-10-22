Third victim in a string of South County motorcycle crashes identified

October 22, 2018

The victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Nipomo last week has been identified as 49-year-old Vonna York of Arroyo Grande. [Cal Coast Times]

On Thursday evening, York lost control of her motorcycle at the intersection of Osage Street and Camino Caballo by Nipomo Regional Park. York reportedly crashed into a fence and a wall before being ejected from the bike and colliding with a tree.

It is unclear what caused her to lose control of the motorcycle. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

York’s death marked the third fatal motorcycle crash in South County in a span of less than two weeks. Earlier this month, an 18-year-old Cal Poly student and a 49-year-old Los Osos man both died in motorcycle crashes on Highway 101 near El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande.

Additionally, one person died Sunday evening after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in rural Arroyo Grande. The victim of Sunday’s crash has yet to be identified.

