Three people injured in three-car crash in Nipomo

October 29, 2018

Three cars collided on Highway 101 in Nipomo Monday morning, leaving three people injured, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 7 a.m., the collision occurred on Highway 101 northbound just north of Highway 166, officials said. Caltrans said in a tweet that the collision occurred near Tefft Street.

An ambulance came out to the scene, but the extent of the individuals’ injuries is unclear. Fire personnel, as well as CHP officers, were also at the scene of the crash.

Workers cleared the scene later in the morning.

