typhus outbreak in LA County reaches epidemic levels

October 7, 2018

Health officials in Los Angeles County reported on Friday that a typhus outbreak has reached “epidemic levels” — which some experts blame on the poor living conditions of the areas homeless population. [Cal Coast Times]

Of the 42 cases reported this year, 20 were in Pasadena, 12 in Long Beach and nine other cases in the rest of the county. The source of the outbreak is linked to flees spread by both pets and wild animals, according to the health department.

Typhus can cause flu like symptoms and in rare cases, meningitis and death. There is no vaccine.

Some homeless advocates blame the outbreak on the large number of rats and domestic dogs on skid row. Others point at the hot summer.

