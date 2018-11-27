Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande campaign worker charged with vandalism

November 27, 2018

Caren Ray with Patty Welsh standing behind her

By KAREN VELIE

A Caren Ray for mayor campaign worker with a history of vandalism and stealing campaign signs has been charged with felony vandalism for allegedly damaging more than $4,000 in city, business, campaign and personal property during the recent Arroyo Grande mayoral campaign, according to court records. [Cal Coast Times]

On Nov. 14, the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office requested a warrant for Patty Welsh’s arrest for felony vandalism. She is currently out of jail on $20,000 bail.

During the mayoral campaign, Welsh worked for the Ray campaign asking businesses and residence to put up Caren Ray for mayor signs.

On Oct. 9, Welsh allegedly drove around Arroyo Grande tossing Christmas ornaments filled with brown paint at Jim Hill for mayor signs. During her rampage, Welsh also allegedly damaged the property of businesses and people who promoted Hill, Ray’s opponent.

Witnesses told officers Welsh had threatened to steal Hill’s signs, according to court records.

“Welsh has a history of vandalism and is a very vocal critic of Jim Hill,” officer Vincent Johnson wrote in a search warrant affidavit.

Earlier this year, Welsh was charged with misdemeanor vandalism regarding a separate incident in Arroyo Grande.

On May 28, a woman returned to her car which was parked on Pradera Court in front of a side gate to Welsh’s backyard and found her tire had been slashed and a message written on her windshield.

“Thanks for blocking my entrance” the message said.

Welsh admitted to officers that she was angry because she had to carry items she was taking to her backyard further because of the parked car. While Welsh took credit for the writing on the windshield, she denied slashing the tire, according to the police report. A claim officers did not believe.

Welsh is scheduled for a Dec. 4 trial setting conference for the tire slashing incident.

Caren Ray and Patty Welsh marching in the Harvest Festival Parade.

In 2016, while Welsh was working on the Hill for Mayor campaign, a homeowner spotted Welsh pilfering a city council candidate’s signs. Members of the Hill campaign told Welsh to return the signs, but Welsh refused to comply, and she was removed from the Hill campaign, according to text messages. Welsh then became a vocal opponent of Hill.

In 2017, Welsh accused Hill of Brown Act violations, charges Ray used to mount an investigation that cost tax payers approximately $100,000.

While the investigators determined Hill had not violated the Brown Act, they found that Hill had shared his government email password with his wife.

In the Nov. 6 election, Ray won the mayor’s seat with 4,782 votes to Hill’s 4,250 votes.

Patty Welsh dressed as the Statue of Liberty at a Nov. 9 rally in San Luis Obispo where the message was, “No one is above the law.”


Loading...
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Julie

The search warrant was requested on October 17th. Surely the arrest could have come well before November 14th! This was not a complicated case, EVERYONE knew ‘who done it’ before the paint was dry on October 9th.


How much did politics play in the process of this investigation? Who slowed the arrest to come after the election? Would it have mattered in the outcome? Maybe. Maybe not. But, to have had a thumb on the scale will have the voters wondering throughout Ray’s term and the elections legitimacy will remain in question.


Ray failed to call for the arrest. Failed to call out Welsh. Failed to even reach out to the Mayor to see if she could help find the culprit or let Hill know she was sorry that his property was damaged. What does this say about her as a leader? Speaks volumes to me.


I hope the victims in this case; including city property, gets full restitution and hope the judge throws the book at Welsh. What does the city’s $ claim add to the damages? Have they filled one on behalf of their citizens? With Ray as Mayor, will they?


Oh and the irony of Welsh wearing a Lady Liberty costume doesn’t go unnoticed. She is a hypocrite to the core. She stands with those who hold 45 accountable, yet isn’t accountable herself.


Vote Up1Vote Down 
11/27/2018 2:57 am
﻿