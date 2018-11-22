Best San Luis Obispo County Black Friday deals

November 22, 2018

For serious bargain hunters, Black Friday is a day to find bargains and get a head start on holiday shopping. Now, many stores are offering deals starting on Thanksgiving.

With help from WalletHub, which surveyed nearly 7,000 deals from 35 of the biggest U.S. retailers, CCT can help you find the biggest discounts.

Best Black Friday retailers:

JCPenny – With an average discount of 65.13 percent, JCPenny leads the pack. Best deals are in the furniture department with an average discount of 72. 37 percent and on Jewelry. Stores in Paso Robles and Santa Maria open at 2 P.M. on Thanksgiving and remains open until midnight on Friday.

Kohl’s – With an average discount of 60.8 percent, Kohl’s top savings are in Jewelry, apparel and accessories. Stores in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open until midnight on Friday.

Payless ShoeSource – Stores are offering an average discount of 60.3 percent. Stores in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria open at 9 a.m. on Friday.

Dick’s Sporting Goods – Stores are offering an average discount of 49.9 percent. Stores in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and close at 2 a.m. on Friday. The stores reopen at 5 a.m. on Friday.

Sears – With an average discount of 42.9 percent, top savings of 78.8 are in jewelry, apparel and accessories. The store in Santa Maria is open from 6 p.m. to 12 a.m. on Thanksgiving and from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday.

Kmart – Stores are offering an average 37.9 percent discount. Stores in Atascadero and Santa Maria will be open from 6 a.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving and reopen at 6 a.m. on Friday.

Target – With an average discount of 34.8 percent, best deals will be found on video games and appliances. Stores in Paso Robles, San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and will reopen at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Staples – Stores are offering an average discount of 32 percent. Stores in Paso Robles, Atascadero and San Luis Obispo open at 7 a.m. on Friday.

Walmart – With an average discount of 29.9 percent, Walmart’s top deals are on video games, apparel and accessories. Stores in Paso Robles, Arroyo Grande and Santa Maria will open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving and remain open until Friday at 11 p.m.

Best Buy – With an average discount of 28.7 percent, shoppers can find average savings of 40.4 percent on toys and 47 percent on video games. Stores in San Luis Obispo and Santa Maria are open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and reopen at 8 a.m. on Friday.

