California Democrats to dominate Sacramento

November 8, 2018

With the exception of Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who won reelection Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County residents will be represented in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. primarily and possibly entirely by Democrats. [Cal Coast Times]

In the elections for federal office, Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal again defeated Republican Justin Fareed, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein defeated fellow Democrat Kevin De Leon. Carbajal defeated Fareed 56.0 percent to 44.0 percent, while Feinstein beat De Leon by a margin of 54.3 percent to 45.7 percent.

Meanwhile in Sacramento, the Democrats appear poised to regain the supermajority in the California Legislature that they lost earlier this year when state Sen. Tony Mendoza resigned amid a sexual misconduct scandal. The Democrats need to pick up one seat in the state Senate to regain their supermajority in both houses of the Legislature.

The Democrats did not flip Cunningham’s District 35 seat, as the SLO County Republican defeated challenger Bill Ostrander 58.7 percent to 41.3 percent. However, the Democrats are leading in enough races across the state to regain the supermajority, if the current results hold.

Additionally, the Democrats are likely to control all elected statewide offices.

Current Lieutenant Gov. Gavin Newsom easily defeated Republican challenger John Cox to become California’s next governor. Newsom received 59.3 percent of the vote to Cox’s 40.7 percent.

California voters elected Eleni Kounalakis lieutenant governor, Alex Padilla secretary of state, Betty Yee controller, Fiona Ma treasurer and Xavier Becerra attorney general. Padilla, Yee and Becerra were incumbents.

Two races for statewide offices remain close and are still undecided.

Democratic state Sen. Ricardo Lara is leading tech entrepreneur Steve Poizner 50.8 percent to 49.2 percent in the race for insurance commissioner. Lara is an advocate of single-payer healthcare, while Poizner is a Republican-turned independent who formerly served as the state insurance commissioner.

Lastly, the race for superintendent of public instruction pits two Democrats — Marshall Tuck and Tony Thurmond — against one another. Tuck is leading Thurmond 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent. Tuck is considered to be an advocate of charter schools, while Thurmond is viewed to be more of a supporter of traditional public schools.

