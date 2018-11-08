Front Page  »  

California Democrats to dominate Sacramento

November 8, 2018

Congressman Salud Carbajal

With the exception of Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham, who won reelection Tuesday, San Luis Obispo County residents will be represented in Sacramento and Washington, D.C. primarily and possibly entirely by Democrats. [Cal Coast Times]

In the elections for federal office, Democratic Congressman Salud Carbajal again defeated Republican Justin Fareed, and Sen. Dianne Feinstein defeated fellow Democrat Kevin De Leon. Carbajal defeated Fareed 56.0 percent to 44.0 percent, while Feinstein beat De Leon by a margin of 54.3 percent to 45.7 percent.

Meanwhile in Sacramento, the Democrats appear poised to regain the supermajority in the California Legislature that they lost earlier this year when state Sen. Tony Mendoza resigned amid a sexual misconduct scandal. The Democrats need to pick up one seat in the state Senate to regain their supermajority in both houses of the Legislature.

The Democrats did not flip Cunningham’s District 35 seat, as the SLO County Republican defeated challenger Bill Ostrander 58.7 percent to 41.3 percent. However, the Democrats are leading in enough races across the state to regain the supermajority, if the current results hold.

Additionally, the Democrats are likely to control all elected statewide offices.

Gavin Newsom

Current Lieutenant Gov. Gavin Newsom easily defeated Republican challenger John Cox to become California’s next governor. Newsom received 59.3 percent of the vote to Cox’s 40.7 percent.

California voters elected Eleni Kounalakis lieutenant governor, Alex Padilla secretary of state, Betty Yee controller, Fiona Ma treasurer and Xavier Becerra attorney general. Padilla, Yee and Becerra were incumbents.

Two races for statewide offices remain close and are still undecided.

Democratic state Sen. Ricardo Lara is leading tech entrepreneur Steve Poizner 50.8 percent to 49.2 percent in the race for insurance commissioner. Lara is an advocate of single-payer healthcare, while Poizner is a Republican-turned independent who formerly served as the state insurance commissioner.

Lastly, the race for superintendent of public instruction pits two Democrats — Marshall Tuck and Tony Thurmond — against one another. Tuck is leading Thurmond 50.7 percent to 49.3 percent. Tuck is considered to be an advocate of charter schools, while Thurmond is viewed to be more of a supporter of traditional public schools.


Snoid

No surprise there as Excremento and Ca gets what it deserves. Say hi to open border, sanctuary city enabling, money grabbing, unfaithful to his wife Newkscum for me. We’ll make sure to tune in here and there and watch as you circle the drain from a safe distance.;).


11/08/2018 2:10 pm
mullyman

Well the Dems win again so Ca.government can continue to raise tax’s, overspend with no accountability, waste money on dumb bullet train to nowhere and you people even approved the gas tax ripoff, Unbelievable!! The government spent the money earmarked for the roads on other things and now wanted more . Can’t believe the voters could be that stupid to believe this tax is going to be used for what the government says. Well the Dems government has fooled you once and many more times so you who support them will reap what they sow but unfortunately everyone else will suffer also. Thanks a lot.


11/08/2018 11:46 am
Jorge Estrada

Time to zip up your pockets, don’t feel guilty for a life of discipline and the wealth that followed. There will always be those that truly have a need because they have less access to choices and you help because your are grateful that you can. To be Democrat, Republican or anything else is a personal choice never to be construed as a handicap.


11/08/2018 9:56 am
