California music teacher arrested after punching student

November 5, 2018

A 64-year-old music teacher took numerous swings at a 14-year-old student who appeared to be acting belligerently at a Los Angeles area high school on Friday. [Cal Coast Times]

The fist fight resulted in the teacher’s arrest. However, numerous people are coming to the defense of the teacher.

Video of the incident shows the 14-year-old student standing at the front of the classroom, yelling profanity and racial slurs at teacher Marston Riley. At one point, Riley throws a punch at the student, and a fight ensues.

During the brawl, Riley landed at least several punches on the student. Eventually, the fight was broken up.

The student suffered moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the hospital, where he received treatment and was later released.

Officers arrested Riley for child abuse and booked him in jail. Riley later posted bail and was released from custody.

The Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau is continuing to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $50,000 in just two days to help cover Riley’s legal expenses. The fundraising page states unpleasant events have happened to Riley over the past few years, with Friday’s incident being the latest.

“We all may have mixed feelings about what happened. But please do know that this is not the first time that Mr. Riley is attacked; physically or verbally,” the GoFundMe page states. “He is a great person and a great teacher.”


ml1999

And look at the other students egging it on. Very sad. He should have called for backup, and or asked the punk to go to the principals office. Wonder why little teaching progress in these schools?


Student / instigator number 2 also needs heavy discipline. He is the one who swung at the teachers back and was recording the confrontation.


11/05/2018 10:03 pm
aye-caramba

I grew up in that neighborhood and understand it well….and that young , entitled punk provoked that teacher….Yes, the teacher should have walked away as the “adult”, but with all the racial slurs flying, how is this also NOT a federal hate crime? Oh yes, forgot, is it impossible to experience black on black “hate crimes? Teacher retires, get’s his pension and the punk should be expelled.


11/05/2018 9:03 pm
Chance

Oh, shit. I’m sorry but, really? Teacher, you let that punk ruin your job and maybe your freedom. There is a professional way to handle that kind of situation and that would be getting some more adults in the room before you started throwing punches. And yes, you did start throwing the punches. Sorry Teach, good luck. In the good ol’ days that would have been appropriate. 


11/05/2018 8:20 pm
pasoparent5

gofundme.com/for-mr-riley


Besides the racial slurs, the punk kid also threw a basketball at the teacher.

Over $64K has been donated for Mr. Riley’s legal fees and I hope the teachers’ union defends him.


11/05/2018 7:34 pm
﻿