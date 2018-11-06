California music teacher arrested after punching student

November 5, 2018

A 64-year-old music teacher took numerous swings at a 14-year-old student who appeared to be acting belligerently at a Los Angeles area high school on Friday. [Cal Coast Times]

The fist fight resulted in the teacher’s arrest. However, numerous people are coming to the defense of the teacher.

Video of the incident shows the 14-year-old student standing at the front of the classroom, yelling profanity and racial slurs at teacher Marston Riley. At one point, Riley throws a punch at the student, and a fight ensues.

During the brawl, Riley landed at least several punches on the student. Eventually, the fight was broken up.

The student suffered moderate injuries, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. He was transported to the hospital, where he received treatment and was later released.

Officers arrested Riley for child abuse and booked him in jail. Riley later posted bail and was released from custody.

The Sheriff’s Department Special Victims Bureau is continuing to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe page has raised more than $50,000 in just two days to help cover Riley’s legal expenses. The fundraising page states unpleasant events have happened to Riley over the past few years, with Friday’s incident being the latest.

“We all may have mixed feelings about what happened. But please do know that this is not the first time that Mr. Riley is attacked; physically or verbally,” the GoFundMe page states. “He is a great person and a great teacher.”

