Camp Fire 100 percent contained, at least 85 dead

November 25, 2018

California fire officials announced Sunday that the Camp Fire is 100 percent contained. The deadliest and most destructive fire in California’s history has killed at least 85 people. There are currently 271 people missing. [Cal Coast Times]

As friends and relatives contact each other, names are taken off the list. While rains helped extinguish the blaze, it has impeded recovery efforts.

Fueled by high winds and low humidity, the Camp Fire charred 153,336 acres and destroyed 18,733 structures.

There are currently 1,065 fire personnel patrolling for hazards, removing debris, helping with repairs and continuing with search efforts.

