Caren Ray campaigner suspected of vandalism rampage

November 2, 2018

Councilwoman Caren Ray and Patty Welsh marching in the Harvest Festival Parade.

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police have asked prosecutors to charge a Caren Ray campaigner with felony vandalism after she went on a rampage last month damaging more than $4,000 in city, business, campaign and personal property. [Cal Coast Times]

Mayor Jim Hill and Councilwoman Caren Ray are in a heated race for the mayor’s seat. The election is on Nov. 6.

Dressed in black, Patty Welsh left a city council meeting on Oct. 9 and allegedly drove around Arroyo Grande tossing Christmas ornaments filled with brown paint at Jim Hill for mayor signs and property in the vicinity of the signs. At Tom’s Auto Service, after the owner refused to allow Welsh to put a Caren Ray for mayor sign at his business, Welsh allegedly threw paint on both a Jim Hill for mayor sign and a sign for Tom’s Auto Service.

As officers and public officials left city hall after attending a new officer swearing in ceremony, the wide-spread vandalism was discovered. In all, Welsh had allegedly damage property at 11 different addresses.

Witnesses told officers Welsh had threatened to steal Hill’s signs and had been seen leaving the City Council meeting early, according to court records.

“Welsh has a history of vandalism and is a very vocal critic of Jim Hill,” officer Vincent Johnson wrote in a search warrant affidavit.

At 1:45 a.m. on Oct. 10, officers went to Welsh’s Pradera Court home and searched a grey trash can she had pulled to the curb. Inside the can, officers found a rusted out paint can with the same color brown paint that the vandal had used to destroy mayor Hill’s signs, according to the affidavit.

Later that day, officer Bradley Hogan knocked on Welsh’s door and asked her to step outside. She refused to step outside.

“Welsh appeared nervous and while speaking her and her voice were shaky and weak,” according to the affidavit.

Welsh refused to answer the officer’s questions about why she damaged the property and if someone else had put her up to the vandalism. When asked if she would tell an officer why she damaged the signs, Welsh shook her head, “indicating a nonverbal no,” police wrote.

Patty Welsh’s car caught in video

Officers then began searching for surveillance equipment and reviewing videos. On one video, Welsh’s 2017 Toyota Prius is seen at the site of a vandalism on East Grand Avenue, “and then fleeing eastbound approximately 90 seconds later,” according to the affidavit. Welsh’s Prius was captured on video at several of the vandalism sites.

The San Luis Obispo County District attorney’s Office is currently reviewing the request for a felony vandalism prosecution.

Welsh hung up on a reporter when asked about the allegations. Caren Ray’s campaign manager Shirley Horacek said they do not want their campaigners vandalizing her opponent’s property.

“I would never want anyone in the campaign to do that,” Horacek said. “I cannot imagine anyone doing such a thing.”

George Bailey

Folks,


Lock up Caren Ray.


Caren Ray should drop out of the Arroyo Grande mayor’s race, because Patty Welsh is a close personal friend of hers, and Caren undoubtably knew from the video tapes who was responsible for this felony vandalism.  If Caren Ray will obstruct justice and cover up the illegal behavior of her friends and supporters, how could we possibly trust her in public office?


As I’ve said on other occasions, Caren Ray lacks the character and judgement to hold public office, and anyone who supports her and votes for her is guilty of advancing incivility in our politics.  Caren Ray has had behavior problems in the past as well, and she was part of a group of people who were running around our community naked, while under the influence of alcohol.  Taken with this latest incident, where she hid the identity of her close personal friend, Patty Welch, from law enforcement, it is now obvious that Caren Ray is unfit to lead.


The Arroyo Grande Police Department needs to investigate the communications links, both cell phone, text and e-mails between Caren Ray and Patty Welch.  If it can be shown that Councilwoman Ray knew about the felony conduct of her close personal friend Patty Welch, and covered it up, then Caren Ray ought to be prosecuted as a conspirator to the felony conduct.  She very well may also be guilty of obstructing justice in this case, and no one should cast a ballot for this mayoral candidate who has a cloud over her head.


Lastly, I would ask Arroyo Grande citizens to compare and contrast  the wisdom, behavior, and judgement and cast their ballot for the proven incumbent mayor, Mr. Jim Hill.  Mr. Hill has a proven record of clean public service, outstanding ethics, and good judgement.  Caren Ray, on the other hand, is the poster child for maturity, bad judgement and poor public ethics.


Vote on Election Day, Tuesday, November 6, 2018 for Mr. Jim Hill as Arroyo Grande Mayor.


11/02/2018 7:11 pm 
11/02/2018 7:11 pm
Julie

Surely Ray signed the pledge that all candidates do; ARTICLE 3. Code of Fair Campaign Practices [20440. – 20444.] / Section 20440. The “CODE OF FAIR CAMPAIGN PRACTICES” section (6) “I SHALL IMMEDIATELY AND PUBLICLY REPUDIATE support deriving from any individual or group that resorts, on behalf of my candidacy or in opposition to that of my opponent, to the methods and tactics that I condemn. I shall accept responsibility to take firm action against any subordinate who violates any provision of this code or the laws governing elections.”


Ray has said nothing publicly denouncing the vandalism, nor has she called the mayor to apologize, she has said nothing about the victims nor has she condemned the perpetrator. Ray should be calling for prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.


Your silence implies consent.


Not surprising Ray supports this behavior by Patty Welsh, just as she did when she reveled in the false allegations Welsh levied at the mayor that Ray then sunk her hooks into. It was Ray that called for the investigation that didn’t include an interview of the mayor — it cost the citizens of the south county nearly $100,000!!!


Vote Jim Hill on November 6th.


11/02/2018 7:06 pm 
11/02/2018 7:06 pm
bobby N

I suppose you overlooked her Facebook posts condemning the action and her campaigns condemnation quoted in this article. 

Trying to turn a sad act by a clearly troubled person into political gain. Sad.


11/02/2018 9:22 pm 
11/02/2018 9:22 pm
kayaknut

If this is up to Dan Dow Patty Welsh is off the hook, since Patty is connected to Caren Ray, who is attached to Adam Hill and he is attached to Ian Parkinson. We all know Parkinson is protected by Dow, and if Dow wont charge a protected police officer when there is DNA evidence Welsh has to worry about nothing. She will only be in trouble if someone else has say so and is not being political, like Dow, and instead actually follows the law. Way to go Caren Ray you have some of the best people working for you.


11/02/2018 7:02 pm 
11/02/2018 7:02 pm
Rich in MB

Honestly, is anyone surprised that the radical left would stoop to this low a level. We see it on the National stage in their hatred for El Trumpo and with Adam Hill et al….the hate/rage continues.


11/02/2018 6:13 pm 
11/02/2018 6:13 pm
Grover

The irony is that  by her (aledged) actions, she just gave a huge boost to Jim Hill.


11/02/2018 5:45 pm 
11/02/2018 5:45 pm
Jorge Estrada

Who are the Sandinista Contras of Nicaragua? They are the Commies and they are about the redistribution of wealth. If you want to force others to give up their wealth then it’s ok to be a commie but you don’t need to use that title be democrats lean in the same direction. So vote the democratic roster and promote the redistribution of wealth. Just remember that our financial woes are because we have already funded more than we can afford in California, a state that is a Democratic strong hold. I vote Republican but I am open to consider a democratic candidate that has a verifiable pro-fiscal responsibility in said history and is firm in that arena. I agree on promoting general welfare but not a welfare state, remember Governor Brown’s County Supervisor appointee, Karen Ray? Appointed for her party affiliation, that’s it I think? The real choice is who would you hand your signed blank check to?


11/02/2018 5:42 pm 
11/02/2018 5:42 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Though I don’t believe the candidate is to blame, I think we just truly discovered Caren Ray’s supposedly “non-partisan” affiliation. There is only ONE party full of completely unhinged vandals and they are the same as those supporting, funding, and promoting the “refugee” caravan heading towards our southern border as well as unhinged tactics promoted by the whack jobs Maxine Waters, Pelosi, et al.


Vote Jim Hill


11/02/2018 5:25 pm 
11/02/2018 5:25 pm
Stunned

Patty Welsh the felony vandal! That’s so funny to me.


11/02/2018 4:55 pm 
11/02/2018 4:55 pm
