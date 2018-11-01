Despite DNA evidence, no prosecution for officer accused of rape

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office has elected not to charge a Paso Robles Officer accused of sexual assault while on the job even though his DNA was found at the alleged victim’s home. [Cal Coast Times]

While DNA evidence showed that the Sgt. Christopher McGuire had sex with the alleged victim, District Attorney Dan Dow said he could not prove the sex acts were not consensual. Investigators noted that some of the sex acts occurred while officer was in uniform.

“We have no evidence to show a forcible sex act by officer McGuire,” Dow said.

After the alleged victim called 911 to report she had been assaulted by her boyfriend, McGuire was one of the officers routed to the woman’s house to give assistance. While the other officers left following the arrest of the victim’s boyfriend, McGuire stayed behind.

McGuire is accused of pulling the victim on his lap before sexually assaulting her.

A few days later, McGuire returned to the home and ordered the woman to perform a sex act in her garage while threatening to have SLO County Child Welfare Services take her children if she did not comply, the victim said. Investigators later found the officer’s DNA in the victim’s garage.

For years, residents of Paso Robles have accused McGuire of abuse of power, sexual misconduct and homophobia. But because many of the alleged victims have drug or criminal histories, they believe their reports have been discounted.

At the press conference, Dow said his office interviewed other alleged victims who they were able to track down. And even though sheriff’s investigators sought prosecution, Dow’s office concluded there was not enough evidence to secure a conviction.

McGuire recently resigned from the Paso Robles Police Department.

