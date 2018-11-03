Harold J. Miossi trust gives children hope and promise

November 3, 2018

Opinion by Jenny Luciano, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Luis Obispo County CEO

As an agency built on the mission of mentoring, there is no better role model than the late Harold J. Miossi. Through the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust, countless youth in our community have been given hope and promise.

Since 2012, the trust has supported the Big Brothers Big Sisters School Based Program with six $20,000 grants, which created and sustains our site in Morro Bay and also partially funds our San Luis Obispo site. The School Based Program allows us to double our impact by serving two youth with every match: the elementary age Little and the high school or college age Big.

Exposure to new ideas, opinions and backgrounds expands the horizons of the mentors and mentees.

This Nov. 15, National Philanthropy Day, the Harold J. Miossi Charitable Trust will be awarded Philanthropist of the Year by the local chapter of the Association of Fundraising Professionals. Big Brothers Big Sisters congratulates the trust on this well-deserved honor, and thanks them for their continued generosity. Its support of our programs gives our school based children an improved outlook for the future.

