IWMA plans to seek new legal counsel

November 15, 2018

Raymond Biering

A law firm with 20-year ties to San Luis Obispo County’s scandal-ridden waste disposal agency was poised Wednesday to win a lucrative new contract with the agency, but board members instead will now seek additional bids from other attorneys for the job. [Cal Coast Times]

Board members of the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) voted unanimously to delay selection of the agency’s counsel after problems with its listing on a meeting agenda were cited by several speakers. In addition, several speakers questioned the quality of the selected firm.

The agency, its former manager, and others are under investigation by the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney after CalCoastNews uncovered hundreds of thousands of government dollars that were misspent.

For the past two decades, Raymond Biering has served as counsel for the IWMA. Biering resigned recently as controversy mounted surrounding management of the agency.

Biering’s departure follows closely that of former manager William Worrell, who also held his post since the agency’s inception in the 1990s. Biering was a partner in the firm of Adamski Moroski Madden Cumberland & Green. That firm was recommended by a committee of the IWMA.

Worrell also resigned recently after the suspicious spending was reported.

Stew Jenkins, a local attorney, and Wayne Hall pointed out that Biering was responsible for legal advice that has now placed the agency and its officials in jeopardy. Hall, a former county official, helped draft the original IWMA formation documents.

Bids for new legal representation will be sought, according to the board. A special meeting to discuss the matter will be set.


GoneFlyFishing

Excepting bids!?! The monopoly is shattered.


11/15/2018 12:22 pm
Chance

I wonder what criminal defense law firm Wagstaffe and Biering will use?


11/15/2018 11:48 am
mary margaret

Is it time for the rats to desert the ship?


11/15/2018 11:23 am
Smith

Sounds like Ray Biering is in some serious trouble with his buddy Bill Worrell. Did you pull their passports, Dow, or will you let them run?


11/15/2018 10:19 am
Erik T

Corrupt lawyers helping steal county money is probably a good reason to find a new law firm.


11/15/2018 10:08 am
what the

Ray Bering and Bill Worrell both resigned from the IWMA when the initial investigation was in. Enjoying their last days of freedom.


I’ve said it for years, these Team Adam Hill Cartel lawyers are corrupt. Wagstaffe is another.


11/15/2018 9:12 am
shishkabob141

Cheats, liars and thieves, it was the same story at the Sanitation District with their longtime attorney Seitz. For years Wallace was allowed to rip off the ratepayers, board members turned a blind (and enabling eye) and the crooked attorney Seitz made out like a bandit.

So have we learned our lesson? NO! Barbara Nicolls is on the GB council, Jeff Lee is mayor, God help us, Caren Ray is AG’s mayor, Adam Hill easily won his reelection…it goes on and on.

Meanwhile, Tony Ferrara, John Shoals, Bill Nicolls and the other complicit crooks skate free.


11/15/2018 8:56 am
Erik T

Damn right. Adamski Moroski are on Adam Hill’s website as Team Adam Hill members. Go figure. National news, mark my words.


11/15/2018 8:44 am
﻿