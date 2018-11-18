Front Page  »  

Judge rules Dan Dow can personally prosecute case

November 18, 2018

District Attorney Dan Dow

Judge Barry LaBarbera ruled Friday that San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow can personally try a sexual assault case against a Cambria man. [Cal Coast Times]

Last month, attorney Ilan Funke-Bilu filed a motion that Dow should be disqualified from prosecuting the case because of a conflict of interest. In the motion, Funke-Bilu said Dow caved to political pressure placed on him by an alleged victim’s lawyer during the height of Dow’s recent reelection campaign.

Herbert Connor is charged with sexual battery, inflicting corporal injury and assault with intent to commit rape over an incident in which he allegedly forced himself on a 67-year-old woman, groped her and caused her to fall into a door jamb while she tried to escape. Connor and the woman previously had a sexual relationship, though there are conflicting accounts as to the nature of their encounters.

Though prosecutors had previously planned to drop the charges against Connor, in June, shortly following Dow’s reelection, he appeared in court to try a case for the first time during his tenure as district attorney. Sitting district attorneys very rarely personally try cases in San Luis Obispo County.

Both Dan Dow and the State Attorney General’s Office argued that the election was over by the time Dow took over the case, an argument LaBarbera appears to have agreed with.


Smith

Dow, did we seriously buy Bill Worrell’s wife fancy dresses overseas? We want our money back, freaking bastards. Every last penny.


11/18/2018 6:54 pm
Ted R

Just do your job, Dan, for crying out loud. You know you are the dirty one if you let any of them skate. Man up.


11/18/2018 6:27 pm
sharshofar

Dan Dow how about doing the job we hired YOU to do like prosecute criminals, like the person that vandalized Mayor Jim Hill’s signs and property as well as so many other properties. We all know there is overwhelming evidence to do so but all we are getting from you is silence.


11/18/2018 3:06 pm
Mitch C

This appears another attempt by Dow to avoid addressing the real issues in SLO County. There must be a deputy or two within the DAs office who could prosecute the aforementioned case as well (or even better) than Dow.


If Mr. Dow is anxious to return to the courtroom he could alway find that the IWMA mess could more than be entertaining enough for his needs. Where is the prosecuting of Hill, Worrell, etc? The DA should keep his eyes on the ball and stop finding ways to distract himself.


11/18/2018 2:26 pm
sharshofar

Yes Mr Dow… How about earning your pay prosecuting IMWA, this would really benefit the ratepayers.


11/18/2018 4:40 pm
rukidding

Appears to be a political move. His job is to run the office and investigate the criminal activities and prosecute these criminals. I believe that what appears to be so much corruption in SLO I’d rather see him spend his time going after these real criminals that affect all of our daily lives.


11/18/2018 2:15 pm
