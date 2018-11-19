Man killed in Los Osos hit-and-run

November 19, 2018

An intoxicated woman crashed into and killed a man walking on the 500 block of Ramona Avenue in Los Osos Sunday evening. The woman then fled the scene, but was discovered shortly afterwards and arrested, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 5:30 p.m., Emily Bales, 24, allegedly crashed her pickup truck into 67-year-old Dale Paulsen. She then fled the scene.

At 6:20 p.m., an officer discovered the pickup truck with Bales inside.

CHP officers arrested Bales for felony DUI, hit-and-run causing death and vehicular manslaughter and booked her into the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bail.

