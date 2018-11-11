Motorcyclist killed, passenger seriously injured in Nipomo crash

November 11, 2018

For the fourth time in a span of 36 days, a motorcyclist died in a South County crash. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, John Ricker, 62, of Arroyo Grande was stopped at the intersection of Wineman Road and Thompson Avenue before he pulled in front of a motorcycle headed north on Thompson Avenue. Ricker did not see the motorcycle before pulling his Chevrolet Silverado directly in its path.

The 42-year-old motorcyclist from Santa Maria crashed into the side of Ricker’s truck ejecting him and his female passenger, a 41-year-old woman from Santa Maria, from the motorcycle. The male was pronounced dead at the scene. His female passenger suffered major injuries and was transported to Marian Regional Medical Center in Santa Maria.

Late last month, a motorcyclist died in a solo vehicle crash at the intersection of Osage Street and Camino Caballo in Nipomo.

Earlier in October, an 18-year-old Cal Poly student and a 49-year-old Los Osos man both died in motorcycle crashes on Highway 101 near El Campo Road in Arroyo Grande. The fatal crashes on Highway 101 occurred within two days of each other.

